Amazon Drastically Cuts Affiliate Program Commissions

Amazon has slashed the commission rates for its affiliate program by up to 7% for certain product categories.

The company has notified the Amazon Associates program members of the change to its policy in an email, adding that the new rates will be effective from 21st April 2020.

Here’s what the email read:

Hello Associate, We hope you are staying well during this time. We are writing to inform you of upcoming changes to the Amazon Associates Program Operating Agreement, which governs your participation in the Amazon Associates Program. All changes are effective as of April 21, 2020. Visit the What’s Changed page to see a summary of these changes. You can also find the Operating Agreement, Program Policies, and the Fee Statement if you would like to refer to the current, pre-change versions. Sincerely, The Amazon Associates Program

The biggest drop is for furniture and home improvement products, which will now yield a commission of 3%, down from 8%. Similarly, the rate for grocery products has been reduced from 5% to 1%.

A large number of affiliate members use the program to earn a percentage of each sale.

While the members are attributing the change to coronavirus pandemic, however, Amazon spokesperson has refused to comment on the matter, CNBC reported.

Here are the before and after images of the rates:

What are your thoughts on the update? Let us know in the comments.