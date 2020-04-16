Apple Launches a Mid-range iPhone SE for $400

It is usually the Android phones that take the “flagship killer” title for offering high-end specifications with resonable price tags, but this year in an unprecedented move, Apple is attempting to steal that crown instead. The iPhone SE 2020 is a refresh to the iPhone 8, but with high-end cameras and a flagship chipset for just $400. A price point Apple hasn’t touched for a very long time.

Design and Display

The iPhone SE 2020 looks no different from the original iPhone 8. It has a 4.7-inch “Retina” IPS LCD with thick classic bezels and a Touch ID enabled physical home button at the bottom. The display has support for True Tone, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 playback.

At the back, it has a single camera at the top left next to an LED flash. There is also an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, meaning that the phone can survive 1 minute deep in water for 30 minutes.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by Apple’s latest flagship SoC, the Bionic A13, which is also found in the iPhone 11 series. This chipset is leaps and bounds ahead of flagship Android chips and scores much higher in benchmarks as well. This alone justifies the price tag.

Other internals are mostly the same as the iPhone 8. The phone offers three different memory configurations including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of the NVMe variety. As always, Apple hasn’t revealed the amount of RAM present in the device.

Cameras

Thanks to the raw power of the chipset, the main 12MP camera can capture smart HDR photos. Although the phone has only one camera lens, Apple has equipped the camera with “monocular depth-sensing” that uses machine learning to add a depth effect to photos, ideal for portrait shots.

This camera can record stabilized 4K videos at 60 FPS thanks to its “cinematic” video stabilization. The front-facing camera is a 7MP shooter that has support for portrait mode as well.

Battery and Pricing

As usual, Apple hasn’t revealed the phone’s battery capacity either and there is only a measly 5W charger in the box. However, the phone does have support for 18W fast charging that is capable of charging the device from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE 2020’s 64GB variant costs $400, the 128GB model is priced at $450, and the 256GB option will go for $550. The phone will be available in Red, Black, and White color options once it goes for sale on April 24.

iPhone SE 2020 Specifications