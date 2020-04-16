Changan Introduces Anti-Coronavirus Technology in Its Entire Vehicle Lineup

China’s leading auto maker Changan is offering cars that are fitted with ‘PM0.1’ air filters in a bid to combat the coronavirus. These air filters have been devised to filter out fine dust, pollution and acts as a highly-efficient anti-virus filter.

The filter will also help in combating viruses and bacteria while also providing additional protection to the occupants of the car and help them on a pollution-free and a healthy journey.

The local industry might see these vehicles soon as the company is looking to launch a number of passenger cars to boost its already existing lines of commercial vehicles. As per the reports they will be priced reasonably and will be packed with features.

This will be a welcome step for the industry as Changan is known to invest heavily in their research and development R&D with around 10% of revenue going into it.

