Former Australian Cricketer Rates Haris Rauf Among 5 Best Yorker Bowlers

Knowing how and when to bowl a Yorker is an art. Not every bowler can execute it perfectly, which is why the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Umar Gul were brilliant with the ball.

In modern cricket, a bowler has a very little margin for error and therefore he needs to have plenty of tricks up his sleeves. One such weapon is the Yorker and those who can bowl it with perfection are rated among the best.

Former Australian cricketer, Brad Hogg has picked the 5 most lethal bowlers of Yorkers among the current bowlers. Among these, the Aussie has named Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, as well.

Others included in the list are Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, Sri Lankan legend, Lasith Malinga, England fast bowler, Chris Jordan and Aussie quick, Mitchell Starc.

He said this in response to a question in a Q&A session on Twitter earlier today.

Haris Rauf displayed a tremendous amount of talent while playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League earlier this year. He was among the leading wicket-takers of the tournament despite playing a limited number of matches. The fiery pacer was also named in the BBL team of the tournament.

His impressive performance in the BBL earned him a maiden call-up for the national team and he represented Pakistan in the T20Is against Bangladesh. However, he could not continue his purple patch in the inconclusive PSL 2020.

