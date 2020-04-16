Indian General Makes a Fool of Himself With an Absurb Allegation Against Pakistan

Posted 19 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Just when you think that the Indian Army cannot stoop any lower, they come up with something even more bizarre. We’re all well aware of the fantasy theories of surgical strikes by the Indian Army and their out of the world Bollywood movies, aren’t we?

Well, there’s another allegation by a 3-star general of the Indian Army that’s making everyone laugh on both sides of the border.

In an interview with BBC News, Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju, who is deputed in the disputed valley, claimed that the Pakistani Army is sending in COVID-19 patients across the Line of Control. I told you it’s delirious. No wonder why he wears the nameplate BS Raju on his chest.

We do get intelligence inputs from across that Pakistan is pushing a lot of COVID cases into Jammu and Kashmir. We are also conscious that Pakistan is taking risk of putting these gullible people who are being trained as Mujahideen into very small enclosed places in their own launchpads.

Here’s the interview:

When asked to back his statement with evidence, the top officer resorted to ‘intelligence reports’. DG ISPR has also responded to the baseless allegations leveled by the Indian officer.

Twitter users on both sides of the border are bashing the Army General for his foolish remarks:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


