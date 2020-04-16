One Vaccine for COVID-19 Won’t be Enough: GSK CEO

CEO GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Emma Walmsley, has said that the world is going to need more than one COVID-19 vaccine and drugmakers worldwide should join hands to find a cure for the Coronavirus.

Due to the widespread and highly infectious nature of the disease, one vaccine will not address demand completely, she said while speaking with BBC Radio.

Walmsley further added that a vaccine is normally developed in a decade. But the gravity of the situation demands regulators to jump on board with the drug makers to find the cure as quickly and as safely as possible.

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are currently developing a vaccine to tackle the fast-spreading Coronavirus.

Emma Walmsley revealed that the human trials for the candidate vaccine are scheduled to be held in the second half of this year. The vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021 if all milestones are met.

The candidate vaccine under development through the joint initiative is an adjuvant vaccine that combines GSK’s pandemic adjuvant technology and Sanofi’s S-Protein COVID-19 antigen.

An adjuvant is an immunological agent that alters the effect of other agents. Adjuvants are added to a vaccine to increase the immune response, producing long-lasting immunity against viral infections.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed that there are 70 candidate vaccines of the Coronavirus under development around the world.

Candidate vaccines developed by CanSino Biotech Inc, Moderna, and Inovio are the only 3 vaccines that are being evaluated in human trials.