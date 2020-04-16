Pakistan Railways to Partially Restore Passenger Trains

Railways ministry has devised a plan to partially resume countrywide passenger train operations after the federal government eased restrictions but extended the lockdown.

According to media reports, passenger train services will be partially restored across Pakistan and 24 trains will operate initially.

The plan will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval before 25 April.

While reservation offices will remain closed, passengers would be able to reserve their seats via online services of Pakistan Railways. Booking a ticket will no longer be available after a 60% seat reservation. The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing in trains.

Passengers must book their seats at least 24 hours in advance and reach the railway station 1 hour before the train’s departure.

No one will be allowed to enter the railway station except for passengers with confirmed bookings. Any relatives coming to see off the passengers will be stopped 200 meters before the station.

Passengers will have to bring their own masks, sanitizers, and soaps, the plan states.

Train staff and passengers would be required to adhere to safety protocols during the journey. In case of any violation, railway management will be entitled to take action as per railways rules.

Via: Express Tribune