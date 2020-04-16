Pakistan’s Forex Reserves Increase By $252 Million

The foreign exchange reserves of the country have increased by $252 million by the week ending April 10.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received official inflows that could be attributed to loans and aids related with Covid-19 combat program.

Last month, the reserves had been unabatedly depleted by nearly $2 billion which exerted pressure on Rupee depreciating it sharply against Dollar.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17.295.5 billion till April-10. The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $10.974 billion whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6.320 billion.

It is likely that the country will receive more aid or loans from different agencies in the next few weeks.