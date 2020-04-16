Toyota Shuts Down Its Manufacturing Plant in Pakistan

A public notice has been issued by the Indus Motor Company (IMC) announcing that they will be closing their production plant due to their supply chain being impacted by the coronavirus crisis and the current lockdown imposed by the government.

In the notice, the company has said that,

We are living in a time when safety has not only become more important, but the concept has been completely redefined. The term “safety” now covers far more than it ever used to in the automobile industry and we must unite and take care of each other to ensure a better future for everyone.

You can read the complete notice below:

It further talks about the delays in the delivery and production timeframes as well as the national and international supply chains.

At the end, the company has said, “Due to the international economic conditions and the flictuation in the FOREX indes, regretfully the prices of our products and vehicle range are being revised. The new prices will not affect any full payments made however if a customer requires a refund, they may approach our Customer Assistance Center (CAC) which will process a complete refund without any penalties or deductions.”