UAE is Extending Visas of Stranded Jobless Pakistanis

UAE government has announced to extend visas of Pakistani workers in the Gulf state.

In a telephonic conversation with Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, UAE’s Minister for Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli promised to facilitate Pakistani workers in every possible way.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli has also assured to provide opportunities for virtual employment to Pakistanis on a priority basis.

UAE’s minister extended gratitude to Pakistan on behalf of PM Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for maintaining constant contact and extending support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 40,000 Pakistanis are stranded worldwide after businesses were shut down and governments imposed travel restrictions because of the pandemic. Out of those, more than 10,000 are in the UAE who were rendered jobless due to COVID-19.

Recently, the Pakistan government, after making necessary arrangements, started repatriation operations to rescue citizens stranded abroad. Last night, a special flight of Fly Dubai airline carrying 180 citizens from Dubai landed in Faisalabad.