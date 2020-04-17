10 Must Play Mobile Games That Will Make Quarantine Fun

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the entire world into their homes in quarantine with many running out of things to keep themselves occupied. While some have settled for exercise, reading, cooking, and other activities, a vast majority prefers to kill time with gaming instead.

However, not everyone has the means to afford high-end gaming on consoles and gaming PCs and for that reason, we have put together a list of some of the best mobile games on iOS and Android to try out during quarantine.

Most of these are free to play on both platforms, but we’ve also added some paid games that can be grabbed for cheap. Have a look.

1. Call of Duty Mobile

A must play for any FPS fan, Call of Duty Mobile brings the classic formula of Modern Warfare and Black Ops games with nostalgic game modes that fans know and love such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Gun Game, and more. There is also the recently popularized Battle Royale mode for newer fans.

It is available on iOS and Android for free, so there is no reason not to give it a shot. You could also buy the battle pass which unlocks a plethora of weapon skins, operators, and other cosmetics.

2. Sky: Children of the Light

For those of you who are less interested action games, Sky is a fantasy adventure game where players can explore 7 different dreamlike worlds and socialize with friends. There is plenty of character customization and lots to explore, with missions to save spirits and discover hidden treasures. Players can also share gifts between one another and obtain new items and cosmetics with seasonal events. This one is as close to console grade as one can get on mobile.

Sky: Children of the Light is completely free on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

3. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

For those of you who prefer table top strategizing, Gwent is a multiplayer one on one card game from the Witcher video game universe with all of its characters, factions, and “leaders” with unique abilities each. There are different ways to play including casual games with friends, competitive PvP, and the newly added Arcade mode with its own rules.

Unlike most fantasy-based card games, Gwent doesn’t rely on Mana and it is usually card advantage that wins the game. This game can provide endless fun with friends, it has been available for free on iOS for a while but was released for Android only recently.

4. Super Stickman Golf 3 (SSG3)

As the name says, SSG3 is the third addition to the multiple award-winning series of Super Stickman Golf, a game that resides in the puzzle genre. The turn-based multiplayer golf game is full of new courses and new powers to use to get the ball through challenging landscapes. New courses, powers, skins, and hats with their own unique abilities can be unlocked by progressing through the game.

SSG3 is available for free on iOS and Android.

5. Asphalt 9: Legends

If you like racing games, you’ll love this one. The Asphalt series continues to be one of the best-looking racing games on mobile and no doubt deserves its spot as the #1 top grossing games on Google Play. The new Asphalt 9: Legends adds more to the highly successful street racing frenzy with new cars, new tracks, better customization, and the ability to create your own community of like-minded players online.

Asphalt 9: Legends can be grabbed for free on both iOS and Android.

6. eFootball PES 2020

Since all football matches have been canceled, one of the best ways to get your football fix for free on mobile is eFootball PES 2020 Mobile. The game has the same critically acclaimed console gameplay that won E3 2019’s “Best Sports Game” award and is completely free. Players can connect with friends sitting on the same couch with local multiplayer and can also challenge others across the globe with real-time online matchmaking.

eFootball PES 2020 is also available on both Android and iOS. If you are into football, this is a must play.

7. Table Tennis Touch

Another sports game, Table Tennis Touch is one of the top multiplayer table tennis games on mobile and it is now completely free for everyone. There are several training modes to hone your skills such as half table, accuracy zones, skittles, as well as cross-platform multiplayer game modes to challenge friends and random players. The controls are customizable and as easy as swiping across to land a hit.

The game is free on iOS and Andriod and in-app purchases cost no more than Rs.100 – 400.

8. Godus

For the strategy nuts out there, Godus is an award-winning sandbox game where players can create and shape their own world and put civilizations in it. Create tall structures, add populations, build sculptures, and shape your civilization as you see fit as it advances through different ages of humanity (kind of like Age of Empires). Players will need to teach their followers how to build and develop new technologies as the civilization develops.

Godus is available for download on iOS and Android for free.

9. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Much to the delight and joy of many, Konami’s classic platformer game arrived on mobile for cheap. The game is an exact replica of the original Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, an absolute masterpiece in gaming, where players can jump, slash, and dash through hordes of demons in Dracula’s castle with renowned music and visuals. This is a full blown game with an engrossing storyline and extremely addicting gameplay.

Castlevania: SOTN can be purchased for only Rs. 450 on the Google Play Store and Rs. 390 on the iOS App Store. You won’t regret buying this one.

10. Dandara

Last but not least, Dandara takes the concept of the legendary Castlevania: SOTN and gives a modern twist to it. This metroidvania tells the story of a female protagonist set out to save the world from its impending doom (like every other protagonist). She uses her gravity-defying mobility to traverse challenging stages and take on the toughest boss battles.

Dandara can be purchased for Rs. 850 on the Google Play Store and for Rs.1000 on iOS App Store.

These were our top 10 picks of the best (mostly free and some paid) mobile games, please let us know which ones you tried and enjoyed. Also, tell us about your favorite Android and iOS games in the comments below.