Govt Allows Export of Textile Masks and Sanitizers

The federal government has decided to lift the ban on the export of textile masks and sanitizers. Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Exports, Razak Dawood, told this to media.
This was decided in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), working under the National Coordination Committee.
The decision will help boost the country’s exports by meeting the demand for these products in the international market, he said.
The advisor, however, clarified that the export of crucial N95 masks and other surgical masks will not be allowed. The final order will be released in the next few days.
The export of all types of surgical masks and sanitizers was banned at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Though there was no export ban on washable cloth masks, mainly used as anti-dusk pollution masks, but customs authorities were not allowing such exports.
The adviser said that the commerce ministry will issue a clarification in this regard.
He reiterated that surgical masks and N-95 masks that are in a shortage in the local market, will not be exported.
In general, the export of any health product requires a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). However, the DRAP spokesperson was not available for comment.
RIP Ye Bhi Band tha Aur DEC 2019 Se Allow Karte to Aj Bohat Log Kama Lete :
Kafi Late Howe, Ab Duniya Ko ToiletPaper Chaheyh
Yeah, “DESCON” started the production of sanitizers.