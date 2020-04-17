India’s BJP Gets Schooled by Oxford University for Misquoting Its Index

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Last week, Indians woke up to good news regarding the effectiveness of their government in terms of coronavirus. A few days later, the same news wasn’t good anymore, rather it was shared for mere point-scoring.

The ruling party, Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Twitter handle posted the news that India has secured 100 out of 100 marks on the COVID-19 Government Response Stringency Index developed by Blavatnik School of Government at the Oxford University. 

The ‘full marks’ underline Modi government’s proactiveness, seriousness, and swiftness in implementing effective lockdown.

ALSO READ

Indian General Makes a Fool of Himself With an Absurd Allegation Against Pakistan

Here’s the tweet:

While it is a great achievement to score full marks, there were no “marks” as the index only states the strictness of the measures taken by a government. It doesn’t represent the ‘appropriateness or effectiveness of a country’s response’. The developers of the index, Blavatnik School of Government, were quick to respond to the tweet, saying the index should not be misinterpreted.

In its blog, the research institute wrote:

A higher position in the Stringency Index does not necessarily mean that a country’s response is ‘better’ than others lower on the index.

The tweet has triggered plenty of replies. Let’s have a look at a few:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>