NED Announces Changed Admission Policy Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

In a major shift, the NED University of Engineering and Technology, one of the top engineering institutions in Sindh, has announced that it has made substantial changes to its admission policy due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

For the first time ever, student admissions criteria for the bachelors’ programs will be based on their 1st year intermediate results and without considering the total percentage achieved in both years of college. Apart from this, the admission test has seen its weightage increased to 50% with the weightage of inter exams slashed to 50%.

ALSO READ

Here’s How You Can Clean N95 Masks Contaminated With Coronavirus

Earlier, there was 8.33% weightage for the entrance exam and 91.66% weightage was given to the inter exams.

The changes have been approved by NED’s Academic Council during an online meeting headed by the varsity’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sarosh Lodhi.

ALSO READ

China Intentionally Allowed Coronavirus to Become A Pandemic: AP Report

As per Professor Lodhi, the syndicate will give the final green signal to the policy very soon, which will be followed by an official announcement.

He said, “The NED University will now be starting its academic session in October. Since the intermediate exams have been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19 and pre-engineering results will not be released until October, we have decided to give admissions on the basis of marks obtained in the first year of intermediate.”