Ali Habib, Chairman of Indus Motor Company, Passes Away

Pakistani Business Tycoon and Chairman Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib passed away on Friday.

Apart from his leadership of one of Pakistan’s most successful automobile companies, the 63-year old had also served as Director on the management boards of multiple companies operating under the umbrella of the House of Habib — including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

He was a member of the Board of Governors of the Habib University as well.

Ali Habib was the founding chairman of the Young Presidents Organization, Pakistan Chapter, and chairman of the Pakistan Business Council. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

As far as his educational background is concerned, Ali Habib was a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, USA and also attended the PMD Program at Harvard University.