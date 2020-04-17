PCB & ECB Reject the Idea of Playing Series at a Neutral Venue

Both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England Cricket Board (ECB) have rejected the idea of arranging a series in another country due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the reports, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) had offered to host the Pakistan-England Test series as the island nation has a controlled situation in terms of the pandemic.

Earlier, England’s limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan, had said that they are open to the idea of playing Tests and other formats simultaneously, meaning that the hosts can play two series – Pakistan or West Indies and Australia – at one time.

Pakistan’s tour to England is scheduled to begin on 30th July as they have 3 Test matches against England following which the Green Shirts will play against the Netherlands and Ireland. All cricketing activities have been banned in England until at least the start of June due to coronavirus fears.

The United Kingdom has experienced a total of 103,093 cases until today with 13,729 reported deaths. The novel coronavirus has postponed or canceled all the sporting events and it remains to be seen whether the situation improves in the next couple of months or not.

