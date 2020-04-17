Situation Report: With More than 6,000 Tests, 497 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

According to latest data provided by National Command and Operation Center, 497 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in Pakistan, taking the the tally to 7,025 in the country.

Of new cases, 340 were reported in Sindh only, that now has 2,008 coronavirus positive cases in the province, while Punjab is at the top of the table with 3,276 positive cases.

Sindh’s tested most cases yesterday, as it conducted 2,874 coronavirus tests in a single day, which is at least double the number of tests it conducted on previous day.

Total number of daily tests in Pakistan crossed 6,000 mark and reached 6,264, double than the usual limit of 3,000 per day.

Number of suspected COVID-19 patients grew by 5,338 to take the toll to 66,691 on April 16th, 2020.

11 patients died during last 24 hours with 2 from Balochistan, 3 from KP, 2 from Punjab and 4 patients dying of Coronavirus in Sindh.

1,765 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospitals.