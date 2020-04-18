EaseUS Data Recovery Software is Now Available for Free!

Data loss is a problem that has haunted almost everyone at some point. Files get deleted accidentally, hard drives get corrupted or damaged, and unexpected system crashes are not uncommon, however, you can recover lost data thanks to free software without needing to get your hard drive to a specialist and paying them to recover data.

This is where the EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard comes into play, a data recovery software that enables quick and easy data recovery from Windows desktops, laptops, and other Windows-compatible devices. The software has been around since 2003 but is being offered for free for the first time ever.

Features

The Data Recovery Wizard first asks you to pick a location to start recovering data from. This can be any partition within the hard drive, the entire desktop, a specific folder, or even the recycle bin.

Hitting “Scan” at the bottom right kicks off the recovery process. This will scan the selected location for deleted files and will present them in a list organized with file names, size, location, and dates for each one. This list can be filtered by file type including graphics, documents, video, audio, and other files.

Here you can choose to recover all files or recover specific ones by clicking the checkbox next to them. Once that’s done, click “Recover” and choose where you want your files to be saved. The progress bar for recovery will also show the total size of files selected and the time it will take to recover them.

Keep in mind that all files may not be recovered as some may never be found or might be corrupted beyond recovery. However, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard still does a better job than most other recovery software and also keeps it simple and straightforward.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is usually offered for $45 to $70 but is currently available for free on the company’s website.