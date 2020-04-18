IMF Lowers Tax Collection Targets for FBR

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the projection of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection of Rs 4.8 trillion pre-COVID-19 to Rs. 3.908 trillion post-COVID-19 for the current fiscal year, reflecting a decrease of Rs. 0.892 trillion.

This was revealed in a staff report prepared by the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). As a percentage of GDP, the FBR’s tax collection is projected to decline from 10.9 percent to 9.3 percent during 2019-20 with:

Direct tax collection projection revised downward from Rs. 1.9 trillion to Rs. 1.6 trillion for 2019-20, Sales tax from Rs. 1.852 trillion to Rs. 1.427 trillion for 2019-20, Customs duty from Rs. 697 billion to Rs. 546 billion, Federal Excise Duty from Rs. 329 billion to Rs. 312 billion,

The IMF has also projected a Rs. 5.101 trillion tax collection target of the FBR for 2020-21 versus a pre-COVID-19 projection of Rs. 6.138 trillion for the next fiscal year.

The staff report of the IMF reveals that the announced fiscal stimulus package, worth 1.2 percent of GDP, includes: