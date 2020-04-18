Situation Report: COVID-19 Related Hospitalizations Grow 38% in Just 24 Hours

Pakistan saw 465 new Coronavirus cases on April 17th 2020, down from previous day when 497 new cases were reported. Number of deaths also decreased to 8, as compared to 11 deaths reported a day earlier.

Pakistan’s numbers have grown as pandemic jumped into second phase where number for new coronavirus cases now stay around 500 while deaths have started to hover around double digit number.

Despite regular jump in new cases and deaths, new hospitalization increased rapidly while showing 40% increase yesterday — highest in a single day since the outbreak emerged around mid-march.

Number of hospitalized individuals grew to 1,881, up from 1,361 reported a day earlier. This is mainly because lesser number of individuals were recovered and discharged, while new influx remained the same.

Patients in critical condition or on ventilator decreased from 44 to 41 on April 17th, 2020.

Total number of recovered patients grew to 1,832, as 67 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals from across Pakistan on April 17th, 2020.

More in below graphs: