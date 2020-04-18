This Smartwatch Warns You About COVID-19 Symptoms

The spread of COVID-19 has started to slow down thanks to global social distancing efforts and quarantines. Plenty of companies have also contributed to mass donations and customer care services and now Ticwris has released a smartwatch that can warn users of the virus’s symptoms.

The Ticwris GTS smartwatch can act as a wearable thermometer that can warn about temperature symptoms in real-time. The watch makes accurate readings manually in just 10 seconds and also warns users about abnormal temperatures in real-time by taking automatic readings every hour. It becomes more accurate the more you use it.

It has a 1.3-inch full-color LCD which is protected by the curved glass with rounded edges. The standard rubber straps are tough and easily replaceable for cheap.

Other than a thermometer, it also has blood pressure, blood oxygen, and a heart rate monitor as well as a fitness tracker with different modes. This includes walking, running, cycling, climbing, swimming, and more.

It features Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with Android 5.1/iOS 9 and above. Other than that the watch can connect to Smartphones via the Link to Health app and notifies users about calls, texts, and social media. It also has a 160 mAh battery that can last about 5 days on normal use and 20 days on standby.

Ticwris GTS smartwatch is available for only $36.45 in China and will land in the international market soon.