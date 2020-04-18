US is Contributing $8 Million to Pakistan for Fighting The Coronavirus

The United States has announced to provide over $8 million to Pakistan to fight the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.

In a video message released today, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones said that Washington is standing with Islamabad to combat the coronavirus and this contribution is a step in this regard.

"Together we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect our loved ones & regain our prosperity and freedom," said U.S. #AmbJones, announcing more than $8 million in new U.S. govt contributions to fight #coronavirus in #Pakistan. Watch the video: https://t.co/QjB1ebJJUV pic.twitter.com/dRnVyjo0RU — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) April 17, 2020

He said that his country is collaborating with the Government of Pakistan to help stop COVID-19’s spread nationwide and to care for afflicted people.

The ambassador further said that all of these contributions are identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities and they are fully paid by the American people.

Giving details, he said out of $8 million, $3 million will be utilized in providing three new mobile labs, so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated, and monitored to stop the spread.

$1 million will be spent on funding high-tech emergency operations centers in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan while $2 million has been allocated to train community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes, which will lessen the burden on hospitals.

Furthermore, $2.4 million will be spent on conducting life-saving activities in Afghan refugee camps and host communities in Pakistan through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.