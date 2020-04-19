Jazz Contributes PKR 50 Million to PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Jazz has contributed PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, in line with its commitment to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

In a meeting that took place between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim, support for those in need during these trying times was reiterated. The cheque was presented to the Government specifically for health relief and food rations.

As a VEON group company, Jazz was the first telco to make an announcement pledging PKR 1.2 billion for the pandemic and demonstrated the need for others to follow.

The amount gives 61 million customers access to zero-rated helplines and funds for COVID testing kits through the Shaukat Khanum hospital. The pledge also gives the opportunity for a large population of daily wagers to receive food rations via JazzCash and CNICs.

Pakistanis can seek and verify critical information on a COVID-19 portal under a #JazzCares campaign launched right after the pandemic was declared.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “Having met the Prime Minister, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do our humble part in the movement to end COVID-19 using all the means we have. The modern weaponry against disasters has changed. Now we need a wide knowledge-base, a documented economy, access to data and high-speed internet access. We cannot permit the economy to pause just because of a physical lockdown anymore.”

The telecom industry as a whole has agreed to work collaboratively and improve digital technology infrastructure in the country to support disaster management; work-from-home human capital, education technology, and digital financial services.

The Jazz CEO gave a live demo to the Prime Minister on how to contribute to the National Pandemic Relief Fund using JazzCash. This gives access to 8M JazzCash customers to contribute to the Relief Fund from the convenience of their homes within seconds.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “I appreciate the Jazz initiative of establishing a public SMS voluntary contribution service. This service is now extended to all operators on the contribution SMS code 6677.”

An estimated 50 million are below the poverty line in Pakistan. With the health and economic crisis looming over 2020, this number is estimated to rise considerably amidst the mandated lockdown nationwide.

The cheque presented by Jazz to the nation reflects the philosophy of sustainable giving – philanthropy and business continuity that continues over the long-term. Jazz is determined to continue collaborating with the government on its robust Digital Pakistan agenda, health, youth, and relief programs, providing resource support and advisory where required.

Jazz is working with a variety of partners to ensure quality and streamline relief efforts all over the country. The company and its management is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to evaluate new projects for providing timely assistance by utilizing its resources and expertise.

Jazz has launched a unique portal for this purpose: https://jazz.com.pk/darna-nahin-bachna-hai