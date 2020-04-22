PM Imran Khan Tests Negative For Covid-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his personal physician has confirmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]). The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is NEGATIVE. — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 22, 2020

The news was announced by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Media & Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan via Twitter.

Dr. Faisal Sultan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), who is also Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal physician, said that the premier’s samples were collected earlier today.

He said that the results have cleared the doubts that were created after the head of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, tested positive for the virus, days after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office.

Following the development, Dr. Sultan spoke to PM Khan who agreed to get himself tested. Samples were collected on Wednesday morning and were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

It is yet to be ascertained how Edhi got the virus. However, since the meeting, Khan has met a number of important figures, such as President Arif Alvi, ISI Chief, Lt. General Faiz Hameed, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and Telenor CEO Irfan Wahab, to name a few.

Earlier today, several media outlets had reported the news of Khan testing negative, at a time when the samples were collected but the news was soon debunked by government spokespersons.