Babar Azam & Sarfraz Ahmed Shock Everyone in Online Fitness Test Results

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently conducted online fitness tests of centrally and provincially contracted players to make sure players are maintaining fitness standards during the COVID-19 break.

Though an official report of the test is yet to be released, sources familiar with the development have revealed the names of the fittest players.

As per sources, former captain Sarfraz Ahmed, T20 skipper Babar Azam, test opener Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq were fittest of all. Other than Shan Masood, the other three have usually remained among the list of players who barely pass the fitness tests.

One of the major reasons behind Sarfraz’s removal from the team was his fitness while Imam has also been known to be among the least fit players.

Off late, Babar Azam was repeatedly called out to improve his fitness in order to be able to get the big scores as he was often found wanting after batting getting into triple figures in ODIs and Tests. The run machine seems to have taken the advice to heart and has come out with outstanding results despite the coronavirus lockdown and limited facilities.

Furthermore, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq have also maintained their fitness levels very well.

Sources suggest that all-rounder Imad Waseem, who had been in and out of the national side due to fitness issues of late, and Hasan Ali, who has been injured since World Cup 2019, have also improved their fitness.

It was also reported several players including, Abid Ali, Yasir Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi did not appear in the test. These players will give the fitness test next week.

It was a matter of relief that a majority of centrally and domestically contracted players have maintained their fitness despite the COVID-19 break.

Sources also revealed that the provincial trainers, as well as a national strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik, are compiling their reports and will send them to chief selector-cum-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.