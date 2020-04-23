Chinese Researcher Warns That Praying in Mosques Will Increase The Spread of COVID-19

Pakistan will during the month of Ramazan enter the most crucial moment of its fight against coronavirus, said Zhou Rong, a senior researcher at Chongyang Institute of Finance at the Renmin University of China.

On the request of the religious figures, the Pakistani government decided to open the mosques for prayers during Ramazan and this has angered the health community.

Zhou Rong in his article said that this poses a risk on multiple levels as people will be less vigilant in the mosque, it will be difficult to control prayer times and it will be tough to keep a safe distance.

Dr. Kasir Sajad, Secretary-General, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) said, “The association is worried about the situation. We are worried that the number of cases will rise because of large-scale collective prayers. We can only hope that people abide by preventive measures.” Prime Minister Imran Khan forewarned that by mid-May the number of cases may increase.

Dr. Sajad stated, “If the two holy mosques in Makkah and Medina can extend the time for prayer suspension during Ramadan, why can’t Pakistan do it?”

Sajad underlined that maintaining the prescribed social distance helped slow the spread of the virus.

Although President Arif Alvi after consulting with religious leaders has established a Twenty-Point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to slow the spread of infections, it has removed restrictions on the size of prayers during Ramadan.

