Coronavirus: Situation Could Become Serious in Ramazan, says Zafar Mirza

Prime minister’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza in a press conference on Wednesday raised concerns about the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in Pakistan, sounding the alarm on the virus situation getting ‘serious’ during Ramazan.

He said that local transmissions were now at 66% and it was only through an approach of ‘self-accountability’ by the citizens, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, that the country can stay strong in its fight against the pandemic.

Pakistan’s tally of confirmed virus cases has crossed 10,500 while deaths linked to the virus infections have climbed to 220.

Earlier, other officials have also warned that the country, which may still be in an early stage of the pandemic, could hit the virus peak in the months of May and June when a considerable strain on its healthcare system is expected which the authorities say they’re working to ramp up.

In another development, PM Imran Khan’s novel coronavirus test came out negative, as confirmed by his focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as his aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday.

The premier was tested for SARS-CoV-2 after Faisal Edhi, whom he had met earlier, announced that he was with the virus. Faisal Edhi informed on Tuesday that the mild symptoms he had developed last Thursday were now almost gone and he was in a stable condition.

Here are the latest updates:

