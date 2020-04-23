Coronavirus: Situation Could Become Serious in Ramazan, says Zafar Mirza

Prime minister’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza in a press conference on Wednesday raised concerns about the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in Pakistan, sounding the alarm on the virus situation getting ‘serious’ during Ramazan.
He said that local transmissions were now at 66% and it was only through an approach of ‘self-accountability’ by the citizens, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, that the country can stay strong in its fight against the pandemic.
Pakistan’s tally of confirmed virus cases has crossed 10,500 while deaths linked to the virus infections have climbed to 220.
Earlier, other officials have also warned that the country, which may still be in an early stage of the pandemic, could hit the virus peak in the months of May and June when a considerable strain on its healthcare system is expected which the authorities say they’re working to ramp up.
In another development, PM Imran Khan’s novel coronavirus test came out negative, as confirmed by his focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as his aide on information Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday.
The premier was tested for SARS-CoV-2 after Faisal Edhi, whom he had met earlier, announced that he was with the virus. Faisal Edhi informed on Tuesday that the mild symptoms he had developed last Thursday were now almost gone and he was in a stable condition.
Sindh govt sets up Covid-19 lab at research center in Karachi University: Murtaza Wahab
WATCH: Trump tells CBS reporter to keep her voice down
PAF plane carrying virus supplies leaves for Pakistan
Six traders arrested for violating virus lockdown
Six traders were arrested in the port city on Wednesday for violating a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, police officials confirmed on Thursday morning.
The traders have been booked for violating Section 144 and will be presented before a judicial magistrate later today.
-Geo.tv
WHO warns ‘long way to go’ in coronavirus crisis
The global coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries still in the early stages of the fight, health experts have warned as researchers revealed the first US deaths from the disease came weeks before the alarm was raised there.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 180,000 people and infected more than 2.6 million, and nations are struggling to check its spread with social distancing measures and lockdowns, while trying to repair their virus-ravaged economies.
Some have started to slowly ease restrictions as pressure mounts on governments to find ways to reopen their societies after tens of millions of jobs were wiped out.
But World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday cautioned that the struggle is far from over.
“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time,” he said.
-AFP
KP sets up quarantine center for returnees from Torkham
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up a quarantine facility for the citizens returning to the country via the Torkham border. The returnees will have to spend time at the facility as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus before being allowed to go back to their homes.
-Geo.tv
Chinese pharma offers to conduct clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan
A major Chinese pharmaceutical company has invited the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, to collaborate in conducting clinical trials of its recently developed inactivated vaccine for Covid-19 in Pakistan, it emerged on Wednesday.
The offer was made in a letter sent to NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Dr Aamer Ikram by the general manager of China Sinopharm International Corp., Li Can, who expressed the hope that “a successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make it one of [the] first few countries for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine”.
Two pet cats test positive for coronavirus in New York
5 more deaths, 259 new cases recorded in Punjab
Punjab has reported 5 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus that take its toll to 56.
And with 259 new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 4,590.
