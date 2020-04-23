IT Ministry & UNDP Collaborate to Equip The Youth With Digital Skills

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired a meeting about the collaboration between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in different areas of activity.

UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Federal Secretary MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui were also present in the meeting. Matters related to information technology and digitalization were discussed during the meeting.

UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza briefed the Federal Minister about the workings and functions of UNDP.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that UNDP is a trusted partner and the Ministry and UNDP will continue to cooperate with each other in different areas.

Later on, the minister witnessed the exchange of letters between UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Federal Secretary MoITT.

In line with the letters exchanged for collaboration, the Ministry and UNDP will work together to equip the youth with digital skills and connect them to the national and international markets.

Both sides showed a willingness to work together and explore activities that contribute to the implementation and integration of Digital Pakistan Vision, National Digital Transformation, as well as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ministry of IT and UNDP will work together for creating a skilled digital workforce and promoting institutional and operational digitization of various institutions to enhance service delivery.

A strategy will also be devised for promoting startups in the IT industry through business incubation centers and innovation hubs.

UNDP will also assist in the development of digital technology solutions for combating natural disasters and pandemics. The UNDP representative commended Ministry of IT for its effective role to cope with coronavirus pandemic