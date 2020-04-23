Situation Report: 742 New Cases, 15 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan yesterday reported 742 new coronavirus cases in the country, with 15 deaths during past 24 hours.

Majority of new cases were reported in Sindh where 320 new tests came back positive, while Punjab reported 262 new cases in the province, during a single day. KP registered 86 new cases, while Balochistan saw a spike of 57 new cases in the region.

Of 15 deaths reported, 7 were reported from Punjab while 3 each were reported by Sindh and KP. 2 deaths were also reported from Balochistan.

Hospitalizations grew to 2,779, up from 2,521 a day ago, while patients in ICU were reported to be at 60, up from 58 the previous day.

At least 5,173 individuals are quarantined at home or other non-government facilities. 2,337 or around 23% of total cases were reported to have recovered and discharged from the hospital.