Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Could Cross 200,000 by Mid-July: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Coronavirus cases in Pakistan could go past the estimated 200,000 by mid-July in the absence of effective interventions.

Addressing the launch of the Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan in a virtual conference, Director-General WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, said that Pakistan’s COVID-19 Response Plan is in line with the WHO’s global Response Plan.

Pakistan’s Response Plan is a joint strategy of the Pakistani government, the UN and its partners. It is aligned with the WHO’s global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, UN SDGs, and Pakistan’s National Action Plan.

Coronavirus, which has spread through more than 115 cities in Pakistan, has put additional pressure on Pakistan’s healthcare system that was already overburdened, piling issues on the vulnerable populations, said Dr. Tedros.

ALSO READ

Govt is Using ISI to Trace Coronavirus Cases

In addition to containing the virus, special attention must be paid to mitigating the socio-economic and nutritional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the susceptible population.

Dr. Tedros revealed that the Pakistan National Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will require $595 million in finances to execute.

The Response Plan includes:

Supporting the vulnerable populations

Strengthening coordination

Supporting disease surveillance & laboratories

Enhancing case management

Ensuring infection prevention & control

Community engagement

DG WHO urged Pakistani authorities to act in solidarity and coordination:

Without effective interventions, there could be an estimated 200,000+ cases by mid-July. The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty. We must act with a coherent and coordinated approach.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom’s statements have come after Pakistan reported its 11,000 Coronavirus cases. 2,527 people have recovered and 237 have lost their lives to Coronavirus so far.