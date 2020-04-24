Harbhajan Singh Reveals the Pakistani Batsman Who Made Him Cry

Harbhajan Singh is viewed as one of the best Indian off-spin bowlers to have ever graced the game of cricket.

During his 18 year-long international career, the Turbanator had many thrilling duels with batsmen such as Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Kumar Sangakkara, and many more.

While Singh outplayed world-class batsmen most of the time, there were some batsmen who got the better of him.

Recently, in a live Instagram video, Harbhajan Singh was asked by former teammate Rohit Sharma to name the toughest batsman he ever bowled to in his playing days.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam & Sarfraz Ahmed Shock Everyone in Online Fitness Test Results

In response, Harbhajan named 5 batsmen who made him feel helpless on the field; 2 from Pakistan and 1 each from Australia, South Africa, and West Indies.

Younis Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Brian Lara, Mathew Hayden, and Jacques Kallis are the 5 batsmen that Harbhajan found toughest to bowl. Of all these, Harbhajan found Younis Khan the hardest to dismiss.

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan was hard to dismiss, said Harbhajan.

I found very difficult to bowl to Younis Khan. He troubled me a lot.

ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi Reveals the Toughest Batsman He Ever Bowled To

The former Pakistan captain almost made Singh cry after sweeping him repeatedly.

Younis swept me for boundaries all the time, he made me cry.

Here is the video: