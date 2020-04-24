Huawei’s Camera Focused Nova 7, 7 SE & 7 Pro Launched With 5G

At a virtual launch event yesterday, Huawei unveiled one of its most anticipated series of 2020, i.e., the Nova 7 series. The series comprises of 3 smartphones, namely: Huawei Nova 7 SE, Huawei Nova 7, and Huawei Nova 7 Pro.

All the phones in the series come with high-end camera specifications, 5G connectivity, and 4000 mAh batteries. The main difference between the Smartphones is their display specifications and the chipsets. Let’s take a look.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the smartphones follow the generic trend. They come with glossy bodies and a paint job that mimics the effects of falling light. The quad-sensor camera set of each smartphone is housed on a Galaxy S20-like rectangular housing.

The Huawei nova 7 Pro 5G is built around a curved 6.57 OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, dual punch hole, in-display fingerprint reader, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The vanilla Nova 7 boasts a 6.53 OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, a single punch hole, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The Nova SE, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch IPS display with a single punch hole, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the right.

Internals and storage

Under the hood, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro and 7 are driven by Kirin 985 chipset accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. In contrast, the Nova 7 SE packs the Kirin 820 5G chipset topped with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

The software front is covered by EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

Cameras

All the smartphones in the series come with almost identical rear-camera setups. The Nova 7 Pro features a 1/1.7” 64MP main shooter joined by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, an 8MP periscope lens with OIS as well as 5X optical and up to 50X hybrid zoom and a 2MP macro shooter. For the vanilla model, the periscope module is replaced by a conventional 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 5X hybrid zoom.

As far as the SE model is concerned, it features a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor.

The Pro model comes with a dual-sensor camera for selfies with 32 MP + 8 MP configuration. In contrast, the vanilla and SE models come with 32 MP and 16 MP single sensors, respectively.

Battery and Pricing

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, 7, and 7 SE pack a similar 4000 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

The smartphones will be available for sale by 28 April with the following price tags.

Nova 7 Pro

8/128GB ~$522

8/256GB ~$580

Nova 7

8/128GB ~$425

8/256GB ~$480

Nova 7 SE

8/128GB ~$340

8/256GB ~$395

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, 7 and 7 SE Specifications