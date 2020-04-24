Huawei’s New MatePad is Amazing Value for Money

At an online launch event yesterday, the Chinese tech giant Huawei, along with its new nova 7 series, unveiled a toned-down version of the MatePad Pro. The tablet is a cheaper and less powerful version of the iPad killer launched in February.

Design and Display

Aesthetically, the slate is quite similar to MatePad Pro; however, on the front, the manufacturer has ditched the punch hole. The selfie camera now sits in the top bezel, which is far more aesthetically pleasing, especially since the punch-hole on the Pro version is massive.

Huawei MatPad has an aluminum frame and an aluminum backplate. It is available in white and blue colors.

It is built around a 10.4-inch 2K IPS display with 2000 x 2100 resolution and TÜV Rheinland eye-health certification.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the smartphone is powered by Kirin 810 processor topped with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage.

The toned-down slate comes in Wi-Fi (BAH3-W09) and LTE (BAH3-AL00) variants. Moreover, it has support for Huawei’s M-Pencil active stylus. However, users will have to purchase the M-pencil separately.

On the software front, it runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. The tablet also has an in-built custom desktop mode for educational purposes.

According to the manufacturer, the Huawei MatePad is equipped with four speakers with Histen 6.0 and Harman Kardon Audio as well as four microphones that cancel out background noise.

Cameras

The slate features an 8 MP single sensor camera setup at the back and front. The rear camera comes with autofocus while the selfie camera sports fixed focus.

Battery and Pricing

The slate packs a 7250mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

It is currently available for sale. The pricing details are:

4GB + 64GB Wi-Fi ~ $270

6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi ~ $310

6GB + 128GB LTE ~ $350

Huawei MatePad Specifications