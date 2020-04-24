IPL 2020 Might Get Cancelled Due to PCB’s Stance on Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically said that it will not accept any changes to the schedule of the Asia Cup to accommodate the Indian Premier League (IPL). PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wasim Khan, asserted this on TV.

Wasim said that after the Indian cricket board’s refusal to play in Pakistan, PCB is hoping to host the tournament in the UAE. The event will go on as planned in September if the coronavirus pandemic does not force it to delay.

He, however, put it clearly that no alteration to the original schedule will be allowed to accommodate the currently-suspended IPL.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam & Sarfraz Ahmed Shock Everyone in Online Fitness Test Results

Our stance is absolutely clear, the Asia Cup is set for September and the only reason it should not take place is continued health safety issues. We will not accept that the Asia Cup is moved to accommodate the IPL.

His statement came in response to the talks that Asia Cup might be moved to the November-December slot.

I have heard that there is talk to move the Asia Cup ahead, but for us, that is not possible. If you move the Asia Cup you are making way for one member nation and that is not right and it will not have our support.

ALSO READ

Karachi Kings Owner Suggests PSL-Like Domestic Tournaments

Wasim said that Pakistan has a series against Zimbabwe and tour to New Zealand during the said period, thus, hosting Asia Cup will not be an option for them.

BCCI had to postpone IPL until the end of this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Initially, the start of the tournament was delayed by three weeks, but as the situation aggravated, the tournament was called off.

Asia Cup, on the other hand, was supposed to take place in September, and in the shortest format ahead of the World T20 to give member teams a chance for preparation.