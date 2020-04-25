Careem’s Coronavirus Relief Efforts Get Deserved Recognition

The novel coronavirus outbreak has shaken the world. The economic downturn due to a sudden pause in life is so severe that millions around the world have been thrown out of work. The situation is even grimmer for the poor daily-wage earners.

Careem, Pakistan’s trusted ride-hailing service, has been doing its bit in this time of crisis. Last week, Careem announced introduction of the in-app ‘donate’ button that allows customers to donate Covid-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals through top charity partners.

Prior to that, the ride-hailing service had also announced partnership with renowned charity organizations such as Rizq and Karachi Relief Trust to support relief efforts by delivering ration bags to communities at their doorstep across major cities in the country.

These efforts didn’t go unrecognized. The US Consulate Karachi, in its recent twitter message, highlighted the crucial work Careem was doing as a delivery partner in the relief efforts led by a US company through local charities.

U.S. companies are supporting Pakistan’s efforts against corona! U.S. company @Excelerate_LP partnered with @KarachiRelief to donate a month’s supply of food and household goods to 5,000n Karachi families in need, delivered by @CareemPAK#PakistanFightsCorona #StayHome pic.twitter.com/oOib6DBUA4 — US Consulate Karachi (@usconsulatekhi) April 23, 2020

This recognition was also picked up by none other than the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo himself, who retweeted the message with praise for the initiative.

Generosity is a core American value that I'm always proud to see on display in our partnerships. During this pandemic, many families are facing challenging times. Inspired to see U.S. companies pitching in to take care of their neighbors. #partners4prosperity https://t.co/LyKdn7BdEj — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 24, 2020

Careem’s response to the pandemic has been both noteworthy and inspirational. Substantial donations are being made through the app’s donate button and numerous kits and protective equipment have been donated to hospitals so far.

Careem has also been delivering ration bags put together by different charities to deserving families on a daily basis, an operation that it expects to scale up as more charities join the cause.

Earlier this month, Careem also joined the Government of Punjab (GoP) in its efforts to create awareness by asking citizens to ‘Stay at Home’ by opting for deliveries of groceries and educating citizens about the government’s telemedicine helpline for medical-related queries.

Since the beginning of its operations in Pakistan, the ride-hailing platform for the greater Middle East has explored innovative ways to give back to the local society and communities. In these testing times too, Careem continues to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift.