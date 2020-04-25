Fossil Introduces New Eco-Friendly Solar Watch With Replaceable Batteries

American watchmaker Fossil has unveiled a new lineup of solar analog watches that are the first to feature an eco-friendly approach. As the name suggests, the new Fossil Solar watches charge using sunlight and also have replaceable batteries under the hood.

This new lineup of solar watches is Fossil’s first step towards meeting its ‘pro-planet criteria’ by 2025. In simpler words, the company is planning to equip all of its products with at least one material that’s sustainability-approved. These products will also be shipped in packages that are fully reusable or recyclable.

Since it is an analog watch, the Fossil Solar watch comes with a simple yet attractive design. It features an all-black dial with white watch hands and numbers that make it easy to look at under the sun. The bezels surrounding the casing act as a solar panel since it is lined up with solar cells underneath.

The case is built out of bio-plastics made from castor oil and the straps are made from yarn spun from discarded plastic bottles. Even the retail box is made entirely out of cardboard.

Being a simple analog watch, its battery can last up to four months on a single charge and is easily rechargeable through the solar cells.

The Fossil Solar watch will go for sale in mid-May and will be available for $160.