Google Phone App Finally Gets Call Recording Feature

Google’s call recording feature for Android has been in the works for quite a while. Earlier this year, APK Teardown revealed that the search engine giant is working on the feature for its Phone app and XDA Developers reported just yesterday that Nokia phones in India have started receiving the update.

Now there is official confirmation on the upcoming feature as Google itself has posted a support document that describes the feature and how to use it. The document was taken down but AndroidPolice was able to grab a screenshot of the feature:

The document explains that in order to record a call, the device must have Android 9 or above and must have the latest version of Google’s Phone app. It must also be a supported device in a supported region but it does not specify which devices or regions are supported.

Recording a call is as simple as hitting the record button on-screen during a call. The recorded calls can be found within the Phone app under the Recents tab and call history. These recordings are saved locally and can be shared as audio files or deleted at any time.

When recording a call for the first time, the app will advise users to comply with local laws for call recording as many regions require consent prior to being recorded on call. Before the recording starts, the other party will be informed that the call is being recorded and they will also be informed when the recording ends.

There is no word on when this feature will roll out globally but with a few Nokia owners getting it already and Google posting an official document online, it won’t take long.