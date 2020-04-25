NBP Donates Rs. 20 million To KRT For Ration Distribution

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has donated a sum of Rs. 20 million for ration distribution in Karachi through the Karachi Relief Trust (KRT). It is one of the many initiatives that NBP plans to take as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This CSR initiative is mainly for the poor and less privileged segment of society that has been most affected due to the current COVID-19 lockdown. NBP’s donation will help over 6,500 deserving daily wage workers and their dependants who have not been able to earn their livelihood during the lockdown. The priority is for workers with disabilities, women, and senior citizens. This donation will reach out to over 33,000 individuals assuming an average family size of five.

NBP decided to collaborate with KRT, a disaster management volunteer group, because of its impeccable track record. KRT is coordinating with over 50 NGOs and has developed an app called the Sindh Relief Initiative which ensures that rations are not duplicated and delivered properly. KRT has also partnered with Careem to deliver rations to the doorsteps of deserving beneficiaries to maintain social distancing protocols.