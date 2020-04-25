OLX Conducts Online Training for 28 Startups In Pakistan

OLX Pakistan conducted a special online training recently for 28 business startups based in Peshawar from Wednesday, April 22 to Friday, April 24, 2020.

The majority of startups who attended the online training sessions were with National Incubation Center Peshawar while a few of them were also representing the Business Incubation Center based at the Institute of Management and Sciences Peshawar.

The workshop was aimed at honing the entrepreneurial skills of these startups in terms of achieving optimization of their business operations through online technologies, analyzing data to benefit from business intelligence and to be able to market and sell their products and services to individuals and businesses using online and offline mediums.

The training sessions, formally recognized as ‘OLX Startup Hotline’, were led by senior team members from OLX Pakistan to empower them with the required skills and knowledge to be able to effectively navigate their businesses through tough economic times.

Three participating startups focused on the most unique and innovative work areas will also receive complimentary support from OLX Pakistan to advertise the OLX platform equivalent to the value of USD 20,000 in addition to exclusive mentorship by the OLX team for 3 months and brand consultancy support for one year.

This was done by OLX Pakistan to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the country with every possible support and inputs.

While talking about this initiative, Waleed Ibraheem, Monetization Manager at OLX Pakistan said,

Staying up to date and learning new skills can keep these young start-ups ahead of their game, especially in a city like Peshawar. At OLX, we are focused on providing a platform for young entrepreneurs who dare to challenge the norms and attain growth for the prosperity of Pakistan and its economy. OLX Pakistan will keep striving to play its part for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and its youth.

Emphasizing the importance of these training sessions, Faisal Jamil, Director at National Incubation Center (NIC) Peshawar said,

NIC Peshawar aims to build a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the past, NIC Peshawar has nourished startups in almost all types of business, which has transformed the entrepreneurial landscape of this region. We are grateful to OLX Pakistan in helping through such online initiatives and mentorship to make these young entrepreneurs become the future veterans of the industry.

Training programs like this focused on urban communities across the country are essential to building a solid entrepreneurial base in Pakistan so it can play an active role in supporting the economy and providing growth opportunities for potential entrepreneurs.