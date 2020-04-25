Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch Globally on April 30

Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Redmi Note 9 series is finally arriving next week, the brand announced on Friday. The announcement came from Xiaomi’s Twitter account which revealed that the lineup will be launched through an online event on April 30.

The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues! Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou pic.twitter.com/iWpxwDgCWm — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 24, 2020

The tweet doesn’t reveal which devices will be launched on the event, only that it will be the Redmi Note 9 series. Currently, Redmi is selling the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in a few markets.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is known as the Redmi Note 9S in the global market but there is no Redmi Note 9 Max in the global market yet, which might change with the April 30 launch event.

There are also rumors regarding the Redmi 10X, which is another mid-range device from Xiaomi that is almost identical to the Redmi Note 9. We could see this device launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 or it could just be a rebranded variant for select markets, which is something Xiaomi does often.

Additionally, the tweet also teases “other great Xiaomi products”, so we will likely also see some accessories or other devices at the launch event. As mentioned before, the online launch event will take place on April 30 and more information will likely surface as the date draws near.