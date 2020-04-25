SCO Launches Mubarak Offer for Customers in AJK & GB

Ramadan is a month filled with spiritual blessings and spending time with friends and relatives but the spread of COVID-19 may cast a shadow over the month’s beloved social rituals.

In this situation, the leading telecommunications services provider of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Special Communications Organization (SCO) will keep the spirit of Ramadan alive by unveiling special “Mubarak offer”.

Mini Super Card is made even more super in the month of May. Now subscribers get double balance upon loading Mini Super Card of Rs. 300/- and also get a chance to win 70cc motorbikes through lucky draw.

Throughout the month, SCO customers will automatically enter the raffle for a chance to win six 70cc motorbikes on the purchase of Mini Super Card.

Subscribers can also take advantage of the zero data charging for reading online Quran and listening to online Islamic programs during Ramadan on below-mentioned sites:

Online Quran Reading Sites

Online Islamic Programs

Besides other benefits, customers can continue to enjoy other pre-existing services as Double Data & Students package offers throughout May.