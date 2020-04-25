Situation Report: 785 New Cases, 16 Deaths Reported

Pakistan reported 785 new coronavirus cases on Friday, as Punjab reported 279 new cases while Sindh added another 274 coronavirus patients to their tally in past 24 hours. KP said 167 patients tested positive in the province.

A total of 16 patients died due to cornavirus related complications, of these new deaths 15 were on ventilator. Punjab reported 8 fatalities, while KP reported 4 and Sindh recorded 2 deaths.

Number of hospitalizations reached 3,073, up from 2,867 a day ago. Number of patients in critical condition, but who are not on ventilator, stood at 81, while 46 patients are reported to be on ventilator.

2,755 patients were fully recovered and discharged from the hospital.