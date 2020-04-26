Situation Report: 783 New Cases, 16 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan reported 783 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 12,723. Punjab added 332 new cases to the tally while Sindh reported 287 new cases during past 24 hours. KP reported 85 new cases while 12 more patients tested positive for coronavirus in Islamabad during past 24 hours.

A total of 16 patients died due to coronavirus related complications on April 25th, 2020, taking the tally to 269.

AJK, for the third consecutive day, reported no new cases, while the total number of patients reached 55 earlier last week. With a total of 1,588 tests conducted since March 10th, 2020, AJK, so far, has the lowest coronavirus cases in the country.

More about coronavirus cases in below graphs: