12 Pakistani Cricketers Stuck in Sri Lanka Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

The new domestic structure in Pakistan has left a number of professional cricketers jobless as the departmental cricket has come to a full-stop. Last year, on Imran Khan’s instructions, a new domestic structure was implemented which only included 6 regional teams.

Due to this, a number of domestic players have left cricket for good in the search for better employment opportunities or are looking for playing opportunities elsewhere, such as England, Sri Lanka, and in other countries.

Twelve such cricketers are now stranded in Sri Lanka who were in the country to play a few domestic games. The disheartened cricketers landed in Sri Lanka, hoping to earn eligibility for work permits and leagues in the United Kingdom.

The players are still in Colombo and are unable to find any flights for Pakistan due to the coronavirus situation. Like other countries, Sri Lanka is also undergoing a countrywide lockdown to contain the virus, which is the reason why international flights have also been canceled.

The players have also run out of cash due to the extended lockdown while staying in a foreign country. Abid Hasan, a member of the group, has confirmed that they are constantly in touch with the Pakistani High Commission to get back home.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry is in the process of bringing stranded Pakistanis back to the country via special Pakistan International Airlines flights, however, the cricketers are yet to get a green light for their return home.

