A Value Package Addition to TECNO – Camon 15 PRO

TECNO is a part of Transsion Holdings and the brand is doing great entrenched in the Pakistani smartphone market. It has created a special space for itself as far as bringing out innovative budget devices is concerned.

Device Price

29000 PKR – launched in March. The biggest highlight of this device is that it features a pop-up front camera, a 48-megapixel rear quad-camera. Also sports some great value-for-money elements like a pop-up camera and a stylish design element.

Design Elements

A 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel that is carrying a 1080×2340 pixel resolution. The devices come with an uninterrupted display on the front, with thin bezels. Has polycarbonate back with a glossy finish and a unique pattern of lines.

A raised camera setup features the four sensors while the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor stays in the middle of the device. The right side of the phone has the power button and volume rockers. The left only has a SIM tray.

Display Capabilities

This device has a great display and delivers accurate colors. While reviewing the device, we realized that it performs very well even in bright sunlight to low light and dim light conditions.

The device is able to deliver great viewing angles and the edge-to-edge display gives this device an awesome feel during your regular operations.

While reviewing the device, we used it to watch movies, take pictures, and use multiple sets of apps and playing games. All this was quite smoothly handled by this device and the display was amazingly smooth.

Software Capabilities

When it comes to software, Camon 15 Pro runs on Android 10, Media tek Helio 35, Tecno’s HiOS 6.0.1 UI on top. The UI is heavy on customizations, features, and also comes with little bloatware.

If you’re used to phones featuring a closer to stock Android skin, the Tecno might take some getting used to.

Camera Features

Camera Performance is one of the biggest/main features, this device is talking the camera performance another notch up with the addition of a 48-megapixel sensor, a dedicated sensor for night shots, and a 32-megapixel pop-up front camera.

It has a dedicated night lens that can considerably enhance the picture quality in night conditions. We were able to test this capability in complete darkness and the results were quite good.

Selfies with the help of this device 32-megapixel front camera were quite bright and carried great facial details.

Battery Performance

It contains a powerful 4,000mAh battery that is more than enough to deliver a heavy-working day performance to users. While reviewing the device, the phone was with moderate to heavy usage with multiple usages of applications, taking pictures, and surprisingly it ended as long as a day before the phone’s battery ran out.

It is quite safe to say that this battery can easily last more than one day of high usage.

Processor Performance

Camon 15 Pro comes packed with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This combination has worked really well in terms of delivering this device a powerful base on which multiple applications and tasks can be performed without any glitch.

While reviewing the device, we performed our daily routine tasks and found that the device was able to deliver a completely lag-free performance.

Camon 15 is a unique device that delivers a pop-up selfie camera at a budget price point. Additionally, the device delivers great battery performance, decent camera performance, stylish looks, and lots of software-baked features.

All in all, this is a wonderful device for those who want a budget smartphone and yet look for high-end features and capabilities.