ARY Office Sealed After Number of Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases are increasing in Pakistan by the day with the overall tally crossing 13,300 in the country. Leading media network, ARY’s office in Islamabad has been closed after 8 people have reported positive for the novel coronavirus.

20 tests were performed as a precautionary measure by the administration after 2 people showed symptoms of COVID-19.

ARY owner, Salman Iqbal, has shared the news on Twitter, saying the office will now be sanitized and all the employees will be tested. The administration has also directed the employees to stay at home until further notice.

As a precautionary measure, random testing was done in ARY Islamabad office, 8 reported positive out of 20 tests, 2 have shown symptoms. We have closed our Islamabad office. All staff will be tested and office to be sanitised. Till all staff is tested, employees have been asked to stay at home.

Despite repeated advisories, a number of offices are still open, thus increasing the chances of the spread of coronavirus. ARY had previously claimed that it had moved most of its staff to work remotely and only the necessary staff was asked to come to offices, however, the recent news raises doubts over the network’s honesty on the matter.

A majority of companies across the globe have adopted the work from home model to minimize the spread, however, bosses in Pakistan are still putting their workforce at risk of contracting coronavirus.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.