Govt Announces Flights Schedule to Bring Back Pakistanis Stranded Abroad

Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis, has announced that the federal government has organized additional flights to repatriate Pakistani nationals stranded abroad.

Thousands of Pakistanis have been languishing in different countries after Coronavirus-induced lockdown caused the suspension of all air travel worldwide.

ALSO READ

Govt Launches Web Portal for Pakistanis Stuck Abroad

In a Twitter post, the SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis said:

International flights to bring back the Pakistanis have been increased on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and to facilitate the maximum number of people. Even with increased capacity, I request overseas Pakistanis to avoid unnecessary travel and let more deserving people get a chance to travel at priority.

Flights to bring our ppl back ‘ve been increased as per PM @ImranKhanPTI’s instrs to facilitate max no of ppl,✈️ to KSA are also added.

Even with increased capacity,I request #OverseasPakistanis to avoid unnecessary travel&let more deserving ppl get a chance to travel at priority pic.twitter.com/mEdFxy1fXF — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 25, 2020

More than 7,500 Pakistani nationals stuck in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, UK, Qatar, Turkey, Kenya, Bahrain, and Sudan will be repatriated through 30 flights in the rescue operation that will last 10 days, starting from May 1.

Citizens will be screened and tested for Coronavirus after landing in Pakistan. Those who test positive will be quarantined for treatment while those who negative will be allowed to go homes with mandatory self-isolation orders.