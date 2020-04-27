Situation Report: 605 New Cases, 12 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan reported around 605 new coronavirus cases in the country during past 24 hours, which is lowest in last six days. Of new cases, 383 or around 60% of cases were reported in Sindh, while Punjab reported just 68 cases during past 24 hours.

Pakistan also reported 12 new deaths due to coronavirus related complications, as KP recorded 5 new deaths while deaths in Sindh stood at 3 and 2 each in Balochistan and Punjab. Of all new deaths during last 24 hours, 10 patients were on ventilator.

Number of hospitalizations reached 3,455, as 66 new patients were admitted into hospitals during past 24 hours. Of these, 91 patients are in critical condition while another 48 patients are said to be on ventilator.

3,029 patients fully recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital.