Students Can Now Take Classes Online Using Punjab Govt’s New App

A large number of students are missing out on their education today due to the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic. Thankfully, the government of Pakistan has launched different services to help curb the spread of the virus as well as facilitate people in their homes.

The Punjab government launched the TV channel Taleem Ghar earlier this month and also promised that an app is coming soon to help students continue their education at home. The aforementioned mobile application has finally been launched and it goes by the same name as the TV channel Taleem Ghar.

Students from class one to eight as well as matric and intermediate will be able to study using this app very soon. It will contain a wide variety of localized and multimedia lessons that will be available to everyone for free. Lectures on science, mathematics, languages, and other subjects are available with animated teachers via the application, cable TV, and the website as well.

The launch was announced by Azfar Manzoor, Chairman at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) who had a meeting with the IT board’s directors and other senior members. He said that this initiative is aimed to encourage remote learning for students who are stuck in their homes.

The Taleem Ghar project is a joint venture between the Punjab Information Technology Board, School Education Department, and the government of Punjab’s Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU).

The app is available on the Google Play Store and you can download it following this link.