Umar Akmal Banned from All Forms of Cricket

The PCB Disciplinary Panel has finally announced its decision on the Umar Akmal case. On Monday, the board announced its decision to ban the batsman from all forms of cricket for three years.

The decision was announced via a Tweet from PCB’s official twitter handle:

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Akmal was under surveillance for quite sometime before the start of the PSL 2020. Just before the start of the tournament, PCB’s anti-corruption unit gathered evidence of Umar Akmal’s meetings with known corrupt elements. Akmal had already been warned of these individuals.

Prior to this Akmal had also claimed that he had been offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries in a match against India. The batsman also told in a TV interview that he was approached during the 2015 World Cup.

According to PCB and ICC’s anti-corruption rules, hiding such approaches is a punishable offense.